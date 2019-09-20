Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.71

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.71 and traded as low as $119.00. Stobart Group shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 8,868,003 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.71. The company has a market cap of $467.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Stobart Group (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

