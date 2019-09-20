Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.71

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.71 and traded as low as $119.00. Stobart Group shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 8,868,003 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.71. The company has a market cap of $467.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

