SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0005

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $90,614.00 and $181.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 339.4% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013877 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003588 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

