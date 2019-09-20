Status (SNT) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Status has a market capitalization of $53.25 million and $15.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, OTCBTC, Livecoin and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00208773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.01204499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017465 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Poloniex, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Huobi, Radar Relay, IDAX, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, ABCC, Koinex, OOOBTC, Ovis, DEx.top, DDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Bithumb, BigONE, IDCM, Upbit, Tidex, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Neraex, LATOKEN, GOPAX, OTCBTC, ZB.COM and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

