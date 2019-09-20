Stakenet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00949374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006518 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 92,817,438 coins and its circulating supply is 88,161,419 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

