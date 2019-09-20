St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,131.80 ($14.79).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 986 ($12.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 959.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,046. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 903.20 ($11.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,155 ($15.09). The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

