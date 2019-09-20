Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $75.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. 8,576,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,841. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,892.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Square by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

