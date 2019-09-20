Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.52, 323,564 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 328,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

