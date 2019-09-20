Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $6,713.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002093 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021581 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.02127328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000633 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

