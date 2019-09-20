SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Plans — Dividend of $0.52

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5208 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. 58,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

