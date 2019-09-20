SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

