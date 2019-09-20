Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf to Issue — Dividend of $0.16 (BMV:SPTM)

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1592 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.