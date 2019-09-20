SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $31,317.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

