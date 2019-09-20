South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

South State stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. South State has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that South State will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in South State by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in South State by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

