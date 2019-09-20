SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.39

SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and traded as high as $42.64. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 11,472 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoftBank Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.