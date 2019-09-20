SnowGem Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $550,867.00 and $136,804.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,173.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.02125003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.03079157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00733057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00720420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00477120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 18,111,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,034,588 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

