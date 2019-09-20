Snovio (SNOV) 1-Day Volume Hits $22,921.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Snovio token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last week, Snovio has traded down 11% against the dollar. Snovio has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00210557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01212451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Snovio Profile

Snovio was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.