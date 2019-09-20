Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 56.3% Higher

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s share price traded up 56.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13, 687,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 395% from the average session volume of 138,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

