Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $48,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Smith bought 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

