Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,152,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,422,000 after buying an additional 2,797,626 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,977,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 116.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 885,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after buying an additional 476,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 143.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 369,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 467,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

