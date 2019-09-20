Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,197. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

