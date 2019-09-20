Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,259,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 891,042 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $353.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sientra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sientra by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.