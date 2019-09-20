Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of SSTK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.82. 40,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,805. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Shutterstock by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 2,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shutterstock by 876.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

