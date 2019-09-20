ShipChain Price Up 46.8% This Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00210146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01211013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018038 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020875 BTC.

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,156,558 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

