Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Trading Down 34.5%

Shares of Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) traded down 34.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million and a PE ratio of 220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a quick ratio of 23.85 and a current ratio of 23.85.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile (LON:HYG)

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

