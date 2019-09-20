SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 792.75 ($10.36).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 783.20 ($10.23) on Monday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 800.21 ($10.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 765.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 716.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

