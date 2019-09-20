Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,585,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 829% from the previous session’s volume of 278,251 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27.
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.
