Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,585,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 829% from the previous session’s volume of 278,251 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 248.94% and a negative net margin of 553.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.