SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $33.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,464. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 748.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 143,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,220,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 541,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

