SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $33.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.47.
Several research firms have issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,464. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 748.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 143,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,220,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 541,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
