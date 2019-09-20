Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773,215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,866 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.85% of SEA worth $92,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 78,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

