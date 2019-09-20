Scopia Capital Management LP Sells 2,882,830 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Scopia Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882,830 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 7.4% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Johnson Controls International worth $165,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 567.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,362.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,860 shares in the company, valued at $532,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,805 shares of company stock worth $10,135,630. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

