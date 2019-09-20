Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $26.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMS. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SGMS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 2.19. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $203,348.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after buying an additional 515,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 752.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 419,985 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

