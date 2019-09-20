SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDR. UBS Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,020.88 ($39.47).

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,122 ($40.79) on Monday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15). The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,867.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,929.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 50,000 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.64), for a total value of £1,555,000 ($2,031,882.92). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 40,185 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,150 ($41.16), for a total value of £1,265,827.50 ($1,654,027.83). Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,228 shares of company stock valued at $381,058,449.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

