Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $39.96, approximately 811,676 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 149,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.
The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scholastic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 71,763 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
