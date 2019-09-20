Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $39.96, approximately 811,676 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 149,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

SCHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scholastic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 71,763 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.