Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $222.03. The stock had a trading volume of 558,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,914,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $997.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

