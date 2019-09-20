Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 520” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 466.90 ($6.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.16. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 697.20 ($9.11).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

