SaluS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,168.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, SaluS has traded up 4% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $3,168.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.99 or 0.00147132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,128.83 or 0.99460799 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001876 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000386 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

