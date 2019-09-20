Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $350,207.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.02123585 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

