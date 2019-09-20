Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Up 9.1%

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 319,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 112,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.