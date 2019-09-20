Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:CEFS)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of CEFS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.06. 17,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

