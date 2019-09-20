RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) dropped 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 213,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 530,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

