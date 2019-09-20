Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) EVP Patrick J. Ervin Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $19,560.00.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

