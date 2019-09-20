Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,590 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35.9% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $32,428.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,428.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,259 shares of company stock worth $6,521,262. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

BPMC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,647. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

