Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,071 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $76.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 187,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,463. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

