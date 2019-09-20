Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,045 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $350,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $201,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $292,630.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,711.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

