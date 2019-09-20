Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

In related news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $115.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

