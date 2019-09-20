Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,026 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,846,000 after buying an additional 120,552 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 313,445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,587,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,684 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,987. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,700. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.