Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 3,528.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

RTEC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,316. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $809.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.