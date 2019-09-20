Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.09

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$108.09 and last traded at C$107.84, with a volume of 3919095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.47. The company has a market cap of $153.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.31 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.3899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.70, for a total transaction of C$977,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,341,916.99. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.77, for a total value of C$823,913.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,958.02. Insiders have sold 57,398 shares of company stock worth $5,880,666 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

