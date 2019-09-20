Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENGH. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$41.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

TSE:ENGH opened at C$37.29 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.97 and a 52 week high of C$41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

