Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Earns Hold Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

