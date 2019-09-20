RoBET (ROBET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. RoBET has a market cap of $372,095.00 and $46.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RoBET has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RoBET token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.01205589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00092996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About RoBET

RoBET (ROBET) is a token. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

